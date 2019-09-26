Base in Syria helps Russia expand presence in Mediterranean

TARTUS, Syria (AP) — A Russian submarine has moored at Russia's base in Syria after a patrol mission while another one is getting ready to sail off after replenishing supplies — the rotation that underlines Moscow's growing military foothold in the Mediterranean Sea.

The naval base in Tartus is the only such facility Russia has outside the former Soviet Union. In 2017, Moscow struck a deal with Syrian President Bashar Assad to extend its lease on Tartus for 49 years.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria, allowing Assad's government to reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war.

A group of reporters on a trip to Syria organized by the Russian Defense Ministry could see a missile corvette sailing off on patrol and a group of navy divers practicing at the Tartus harbor.