Bangladesh capital hit by mass protests demanding safe roads

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Dhaka is partially cut off from the rest of Bangladesh after five days of protests triggered by the deaths of two students blamed on reckless driving.

The protests, which began Sunday after two college students were struck and killed by a pair of racing buses, eventually paralyzed the capital of 7 million, with tens of thousands of demonstrators blocking roads.

There is no sign of mass protests Friday, though dozens of people formed a human chain in front of the main press club in Dhaka to call for transportation reform.

Corruption is rife in Bangladesh, making it easy for unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles to ply roads. At least 12,000 people die annually in road accidents often blamed on faulty vehicles, reckless driving and lax traffic enforcement.