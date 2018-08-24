Australia ruling party chooses Treasurer Morrison as next PM

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The beleaguered prime minister warned he will quit Parliament on Friday if his disgruntled party continues to try to oust him, forcing a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority or push his successor into immediately calling general elections. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) less Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The beleaguered prime minister warned he will quit Parliament ... more Photo: Lukas Coch, AP

A man removes damaged windows at the electorate office of federal Member of Parliament Peter Dutton near Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, after beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the names of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party before he would allow them to choose a new prime minister at a meeting at Parliament House on Friday. Public anger became apparent overnight with windows broken at the Brisbane office of Dutton, Turnbull's main rival in his government. (Darren England/AAP Images via AP) less A man removes damaged windows at the electorate office of federal Member of Parliament Peter Dutton near Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, after beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded ... more Photo: Darren England, AP

Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, second left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, right, leave the chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after a vote to refer former Dutton to the High Court to determine whether he is eligible to be a lawmaker, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Three senior Cabinet ministers have told Turnbull he has lost his government's support and must hold an internal ballot to elect a new leader quickly. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) less Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, second left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, right, leave the chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, ... more Photo: Lukas Coch, AP



CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia government lawmakers on Friday elected Treasurer Scott Morrison as the next prime minister in a ballot that continues an era of extraordinary political instability.

Morrison defeated the key challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister, by a vote 45-40.

Dutton's supporters had forced incumbent Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to hold the leadership ballot. Turnbull did not contest the ballot and has said he will quit politics.