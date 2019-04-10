Australian prime minister expected to call May 18 election

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister has visited the nation's governor-general to call an election expected to be held on May 18.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will advise Governor-General Peter Cosgrove as representative of Australia's head of state, Queen Elizabeth II. on Thursday to set the election date.

Morrison will make the date public later on Thursday. Opinion polls suggest his conservative coalition will be defeated by the center-left Labor Party.