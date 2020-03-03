Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announced on Tuesday that it is closing after 85 years.

AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet: “The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed.”

APP Chief Executive Officer Bruce Davidson operations would cease at the end of June.

Australian Associated Press's Pagemasters editorial production service will also close at the end of August, he said.

AAP employs more than 170 journalists who work in bureaus in all states and territories of Australia. It also maintains correspondents in New Zealand, London and Los Angeles as well as using a network of contributors from the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa. AAP's domestic news coverage is complemented by alliances with the major international news agencies including The Associated Press.

The AP licenses its news text and photo services to AAP for redistribution into the Australian media market and its customers. AP is also contracted to use AAP text and photos.

AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch.

AAP is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp. Australia, Nine Entertainment Co., Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.

Australian media organizations are under mounting financial pressure with global digital giants Google and Facebook taking a growing chunk of advertising revenue.