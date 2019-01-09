https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/Australia-police-examining-suspicious-packages-at-13519312.php
Australia police examining suspicious packages at consulates
SYDNEY (AP) — Several foreign consulates have been evacuated in Melbourne as Australian officials note they are responding to multiple "hazardous material" events in the city.
The Australian Federal Police say that police and emergency services are examining suspicious packages delivered to the foreign consulates.
The statement Wednesday said: "The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated."
