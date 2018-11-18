Attacks kill 5 security forces in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say five soldiers have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected militants.

Two intelligence officials say a roadside bomb exploded Sunday in the suburbs of Quetta as a paramilitary vehicle was passing, killing three soldiers and wounding another four. Two other officials say a rocket-propelled grenade hit a security vehicle in North Waziristan, killing two soldiers and wounding another two.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

No one claimed responsibility for either attack. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan, where ethnic Baluch separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency. Both areas have seen attacks by Islamic extremists.