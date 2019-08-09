Attack on Turkish post in Syria injures 2 soldiers

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says Kurdish fighters have attacked a Turkish base in a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria, wounding two of its soldiers.

Turkey's Defense Ministry says fighters of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, attacked the base in Afrin with an anti-tank missile on Friday. Turkey's military fired back at YPG targets with fire support vehicles.

The attack came days after Turkey and the United States reached a deal to set up a coordination center to establish a so-called safe zone in northeast Syria. Ankara seeks to push U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters out of the region as it considers them terrorists allied with a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Turkey took control of Afrin last year in a military operation together with allied Syrian opposition fighters, driving out Syrian Kurdish fighters.