Atlanta-area woman dead, husband hurt in Bahamas' explosion

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman is dead and her husband badly hurt after a tour boat they were on in the Bahamas exploded over the weekend.

Cherokee County school officials say 39-year-old Maleka Jackson and her husband, Tiran, were among 10 people on the boat when it blew up about 9 a.m. Saturday off the coast of Exuma, which is 130 miles south of Nassau. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

News outlets report video filmed from a nearby boat showed tourists jumping into the water in an attempt to rescue passengers in the burning boat. The footage also showed thick, black smoke pouring into the sky and large flames shooting from the boat.

Jackson is the former president of the Mill Creek Middle School PTSA in Woodstock. According to a Facebook post, she and her husband were celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.