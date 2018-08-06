At least 91 dead after quake rocks Indonesian tourist island

MATARAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say rescuers still haven't reached some devastated parts of the tourist island of Lombok after a powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges, killing at least 91 people and shaking neighboring Bali.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in Sunday evening's magnitude 7.0 temblor, killing those inside.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Monday that damage was "massive" in northern Lombok. In several districts, more than half of homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

Nugroho said the death toll will "definitely increase." More than 200 people were seriously injured. Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged and 20,000 people are in temporary shelters.