Indonesian men inspect buildings damaged by an earthquake in Sembalun, on Lombok Island, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
People affected by an earthquake sit outside their makeshift tents in Sembalun, on Lombok Island, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
People affected by an earthquake take shelter in tents erected on the side of a road in Sembalun on Lombok Island, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in North Lombok, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in North Lombok, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
Makeshift tents are erected to be used as a temporary shelter for those affected by an earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities on Monday said thousands of houses were damaged and the death toll could climb. less
Patients are evacuated to a tent outside a hospital, following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
Patients are evacuated to a tent outside a hospital, following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
Patients are evacuated outside a hospital, following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
A nurse looks out of a tent where patients were evacuated from a hospital, following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
A man cleans up at a building damaged by an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
Workers clean up the debris at a building damaged by an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
Patients are evacuated outside a hospital following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
Patients are evacuated outside a hospital following an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen. less
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. Chrissy Teigen has shared her shock and worry in real-time during a powerful and deadly earthquake in Indonesia with her social media followers.
The model, along with singer-husband John Legend and their two children, felt the shaking on neighboring Bali on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP,File) less
MATARAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say rescuers still haven't reached some devastated parts of the tourist island of Lombok after a powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges, killing at least 91 people and shaking neighboring Bali.
It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in Sunday evening's magnitude 7.0 temblor, killing those inside.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Monday that damage was "massive" in northern Lombok. In several districts, more than half of homes were destroyed or severely damaged.
Nugroho said the death toll will "definitely increase." More than 200 people were seriously injured. Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged and 20,000 people are in temporary shelters.