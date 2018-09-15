At least 9 killed in extremist attacks in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities in Burkina Faso say extremists have killed at least nine civilians in two attacks in the country's east.

The governorate of the eastern region says six people including an imam were killed in one attack on a mosque in the community of Diabiga. In Friday's other attack, three members of a family were shot dead in Kompienga province.

Until now, extremists in that part of the West African country have largely targeted security forces.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore recently announced that the country would put an end to "destabilization activity" in the east, where extremist attacks have been increasing.

Since then more troops have been sent to the region, where extremists use the forests as hideouts.