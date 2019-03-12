As IS fight nears end, violence flares on other Syrian front

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, a fighter of Syrian opposition stands at a checkpoint in northwestern city of Idlib, Syria. Waves of violence in northwestern Syria has killed scores of people since mid Jan. 2019 and displaced tens of thousands raising concerns that a truce reached in Sept. 2018 between Turkey and Russia is in danger as the final battle to retake the Islamic State group’s last pocket of territory plays out in eastern Syria. (Ugur Can/DHA via AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, a fighter of Syrian opposition stands at a checkpoint in northwestern city of Idlib, Syria. Waves of violence in northwestern Syria has killed scores of people since mid ... more Photo: Ugur Can, AP Photo: Ugur Can, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close As IS fight nears end, violence flares on other Syrian front 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIRUT (AP) — Violence in northwestern Syria has killed dozens over the past three weeks and displaced tens of thousands, raising concerns a truce reached six months ago between Turkey and Russia is in danger.

The violence in Idlib comes as the world is focused on eastern Syria, where U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters are on the verge of defeating the Islamic State group in the last area they control.

Idlib has been in the hands of opposition forces for years, even as Syrian President Bashar Assad's military retook other rebel enclaves, one after the other.

The province is now home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced from other former opposition territory. Earlier this year, al-Qaida-linked militants took over the province, squeezing out most other factions after clashes with Turkey-backed opposition fighters.