Army helicopter with 12 aboard missing in Indonesia's Papua

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — A military helicopter carrying 12 people has gone missing in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua.

Papua military spokesman Muhammad Aidi said the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter lost contact five minutes after taking off Friday from Oksibil, the capital of the mountainous district of Pegunungan Bintang. It was traveling to the provincial capital, Jayapura.

The plane was carrying 12 military personnel, including five border security forces who were going to guard a border post near Papua New Guinea.

Rescue teams from the army and local search and rescue agency were searching on the ground for the aircraft.

Flying is the only practical way of accessing many areas in mountainous, jungle-clad Papua.