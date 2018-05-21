Argentine priest sentenced to 25 years for child molestation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court has sentenced a Catholic priest to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing seven seminary students who were 10 to 14 years old at the time.

Judge Alicia Vivian on Monday announced the decision by a panel of judges. It can be appealed.

Justo Jose Ilarraz abused the boys in the 1980s and 90s when he was prefect of discipline and spiritual guide at a seminary in Parana, capital of Entre Rios province.

Ilarraz pleaded innocent and his attorneys argued that the statute of limitations had expired in any case.

Prosecutor Juan Francisco Ramirez Montrul said it's clear that there were other victims who have not filed criminal complaints. He said the church sanctioned Ilarraz in 1997, but didn't immediately inform his victims of the fact.