Al-Qaida-linked jihadists attack UN base in North Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An official with the United Nations mission in Mali says that jihadists linked to al-Qaida have killed six peacekeepers and injured 19 others in an attack on a peacekeepers' camp in Aguelhoc, in northern Mali's Kidal region.

Residents confirmed the Sunday morning assault saying that attackers came in motorcycles and cars. The Aguelhoc camp houses peacekeepers from Chad.

The U.N. official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to press on the matter.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest.

Mali is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the north to Central Mali.