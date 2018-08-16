Gunmen besiege Kabul compound as Afghans mourn Shite dead





























Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Relatives pray near to the dead bodies of civilians after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. less Relatives pray near to the dead bodies of civilians after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 2 of 8 Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shiite area of Kabul to 34 killed. less Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 3 of 8 Afghan men offer funeral prayers beside the body of civilian killed in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shiite area of Kabul to 34 killed. less Afghan men offer funeral prayers beside the body of civilian killed in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 4 of 8 Afghan men prepare the graves for the victims of Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shiite area of Kabul to 34 killed. less Afghan men prepare the graves for the victims of Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 5 of 8 Relatives mourn a victim in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shite area of Kabul to 34 killed. less Relatives mourn a victim in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 6 of 8 Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shite area of Kabul to 34 killed. less Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 7 of 8 Afghan men stand in front of burned out shops following a Taliban attack in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A Taliban assault on two adjacent checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed at least 30 soldiers and police, officials said Wednesday. Life gradually returned to normal in parts of the eastern city of Ghazni after a massive insurgent attack last week, with sporadic gunbattles still underway in some neighborhoods. less Afghan men stand in front of burned out shops following a Taliban attack in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A Taliban assault on two adjacent checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed at least ... more Photo: Rahmatullah Nikzad, AP Image 8 of 8 People gather at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The public Health Ministry said the casualty toll has risen to at least 48 dead and dozens wounded. less People gather at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Gunmen besiege Kabul compound as Afghans mourn Shite dead 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen besieged a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence service in Kabul on Thursday, police said, as the city's Shiite residents held funeral services for the victims of a horrific suicide bombing the previous day that left 34 dead.

Police officer Abdul Rahman told The Associated Press from the location of the morning siege in a northwestern neighborhood of Kabul that the gunmen were holed up in a partially constructed building near the compound from where they were opening fire.

The shooting — which underscored the near-daily, persistent threats in war-battered Afghanistan — was sporadic and it wasn't immediately clear how many gunmen are involved in the assault. Afghan security personnel have surrounded the building and have the situation under control, he said.

Kabul's police spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzi, said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Authorities meanwhile revised the death toll from Wednesday's bombing in Kabul's neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi to 34 killed, not 48.

Most of the victims were young men and women, high school graduates preparing for university entrance exams in the Shiite area's educational center when the bomber walked into the building and blew himself up.

The city's hospitals were overwhelmed in the immediate aftermath of the bombing as officials collected data on the casualties, leading to the confusion and the wrong toll.

The Dasht-e-Barchi area is populated by members of Afghanistan's minority ethnic Hazaras — a Shiite community that has in the past been targeted by similar large-scale attacks such as the Wednesday bombing, which also wounded 56 people, according to Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing but officials blame the Islamic State group, which considers Shiites to be heretics and frequently targets them, attacking their mosques, schools and cultural centers.

In the past two years, there have been at least 13 attacks on the Shiite community in Kabul alone.

Fifteen of the victims' bodies were taken Thursday to a Hazara community compound in Kabul where a mass funeral service was being held. The remaining victims will be taken to their villages to be buried there, said Gulam Hassan, the cousin of one of the victims.

The attacks come at the end of more than a week of assaults that have left scores of Afghan troops and civilians dead. The attacks also show how militants are still able to stage large-scale attacks, even in the capital of Kabul, and undermine efforts by Afghan forces to provide security and stability on their own.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the "terrorist" attack on the Shiite center in Kabul that "martyred and wounded the innocent" — students attending class — and ordered an investigation into the attack.