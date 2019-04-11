Afghan official says Taliban attack kills 7 policemen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a Taliban attack on a security outpost has killed seven policemen in central Ghazni province.

Arif Noor, the provincial governor's spokesman, said the hours-long gunbattle also wounded two policemen early Thursday morning in Waghaz district.

A Taliban spokesman later claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate incident, at least 15 policemen have surrendered to the Taliban in the northwestern province of Badghis, according to provincial council member Mohammad Naser Nazari.

Afghanistan's beleaguered security forces come under near daily attacks by Taliban. The insurgents have continued their onslaught against the country's security forces while at the same time continuing peace talks with the U.S. The first round of intra-Afghan dialogue that will also include the Afghan government is set to take place later this month.