Aceh region bans unmarried couples at same table in cafes

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A district in Indonesia's deeply conservative Aceh province has banned unmarried couples from sitting at the same table in restaurants, cafes or coffee shops.

The head of the district's Islamic affairs office, Jufliwan, said Wednesday the measure also forbids restaurants, cafes and coffee shops from serving female customers after 9 p.m. if they are not accompanied by their husbands, fathers or brothers.

He said the regulation, which was issued last month in Bireuen district, also prohibits restaurants and coffee shops from hiring lesbians, gays, or bisexual or transgender people as waiters or waitresses.

Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Islamic Shariah law, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.