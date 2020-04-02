AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 26 – April 1, 2020.

This week's selection includes scenes across the region as the spread of the new coronavirus and the anticipation of it leave virtually no nation or territory untouched, with photos from the Emirates, Afghanistan, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt and Pakistan.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography Dusan Vranic. Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com