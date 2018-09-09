AP PHOTOS: North Korea marks anniversary with huge parade

Participants cheer as they take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Participants march during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Soldiers march in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

North Korean soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

North Korean military officers applaud near portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

North Korean tanks roll past during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Performers take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.













PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding as a nation, with tens of thousands of people waving brightly colored plastic bouquets as the parade began.

Pyongyang residents, who trained for months for the anniversary, held up the bouquets to spell out words and slogans.

While North Korea rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units for the parade at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, it held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of China's parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with North Korea.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.