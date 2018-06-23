Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, ... more
Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks up after the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Germany won 2-1.
Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks up after the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Germany won 2-1.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June ... more
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Lee Jin-man, AP
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, ... more
Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June ... more
South Korea players console each others at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Mexico won 2-1. less
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
South Korea players console each others at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Mexico ... more
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP
Blood drips from the nose of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Blood drips from the nose of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photo: Michael Probst, AP
Sweden's Ola Toivonen falls in front of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Sweden's Ola Toivonen falls in front of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
Mexico's Andres Guardado, right, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Mexico's Andres Guardado, right, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in ... more
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, ... more
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, ... more
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, left, and Belgium's Axel Witsel challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Victor Caivano, AP
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, left, and Belgium's Axel Witsel challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June ... more
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson holds his head as he lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Germany won 2-1. less
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson holds his head as he lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June ... more
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, ... more
Sweden players reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos, right, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Sweden players reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos, right, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, ... more
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, and Tunisia's Saifeddine Khaoui challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, and Tunisia's Saifeddine Khaoui challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, ... more
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, top, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, top, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, ... more