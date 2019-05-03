AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this April 30, 2019 photo, an anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro. less In this April 30, 2019 photo, an anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in ... more Photo: Fernando Llano, AP Photo: Fernando Llano, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Venezuela's political unrest intensified as opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on the military to join in an uprising to overturn socialist President Nicolás Maduro, setting off street clashes but producing no serious signs of defections in the armed forces.

In Brazil, the far-right administration of new President Jair Bolsonaro is pushing to expand the number of schools that are co-run by the police to improve behavior and academic results.

A strong drought forced the authority that runs the Panama Canal to impose draft limits this week on ships moving through the waterway's recently expanded locks.

Mexican immigration officials continued to crack down on migrant caravans in southern Mexico, with most of the participants from Central America but also thousands from Nigeria, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Haiti and Cuba.

People staged May Day parades across Latin America and the Caribbean, with some of the demonstrations escalating into clashes with security forces.

The FIA World Rally Championship was held in Argentina, delighting motor sports fans. In Mexico, the players of Monterrey's Rayados soccer club crowned themselves CONCACAF champion after defeating Tigres 1-0.

___

Gallery edited by photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.