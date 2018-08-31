AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Members of Paraguay's Bolivian community perform in costume during a street procession in honor of Our Lady of Urkupina, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Members of Paraguay's Bolivian community perform in costume during a street procession in honor of Our Lady of Urkupina, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Photo: Jorge Saenz, AP

Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vulcanology Institute, INSIVUMEH, the volcano has slightly increased its activity in recent days without reporting any damage. less Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vulcanology Institute, INSIVUMEH, the volcano has slightly ... more Photo: Moises Castillo, AP

Julia Flores Colque eyes the camera while sitting outside her home in Sacaba, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Her national identity card says Flores Colque was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in the Bolivian mountains. At 117 and just over 10 months, she would be the oldest woman in the Andean nation and perhaps the oldest living person in the world. less Julia Flores Colque eyes the camera while sitting outside her home in Sacaba, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Her national identity card says Flores Colque was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in the ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters as his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo applauds, in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. A United Nations report released Wednesday calls on Ortega's government to immediately halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for much of the killings and arbitrary detentions. Ortega's government dismissed the report as baseless. It denied accusations of excessive use of force against protesters. less Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters as his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo applauds, in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. A United Nations report released Wednesday ... more Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP

Tenor Dante Alcala performs at the Argentina market in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The country's Fine Arts Institute is bringing classically trained singers to brighten the days of shoppers and workers of the markets, with renditions from world-famous operas. less Tenor Dante Alcala performs at the Argentina market in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The country's Fine Arts Institute is bringing classically trained singers to brighten the days of shoppers and ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP

An actress in costume gives tourists a tour of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago as a worker cleans the chandelier in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The 800 kilogram piece was brought from Europe in 1930 and is made of bronze, Baccarat crystals and lights, according to the theater's press office. less An actress in costume gives tourists a tour of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago as a worker cleans the chandelier in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The 800 kilogram piece was brought from Europe in ... more Photo: Esteban Felix, AP

Jorge Luis Valdivia of Chile's Colo Colo celebrates at the end of Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The match ended 2-2 on aggregate and Colo Colo classified for the next round due to an away goal. less Jorge Luis Valdivia of Chile's Colo Colo celebrates at the end of Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The match ended 2-2 on aggregate ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP

A man marks his ballot as his dog waits behind him during a nationwide referendum that seeks to curb corruption in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The anti-corruption referendum drew millions to the polls but fell just short of a required participation threshold to push forward measures aimed at improving transparency and stiffening penalties for white-collar criminals. less A man marks his ballot as his dog waits behind him during a nationwide referendum that seeks to curb corruption in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The anti-corruption referendum drew millions to the ... more Photo: Ivan Valencia, AP

Police order fans of Brazil's Santos to leave the bleachers after fights amid Santos fans broke out at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match which their team lost to Argentina's Independiente, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Independent won 3-0 on aggregate. less Police order fans of Brazil's Santos to leave the bleachers after fights amid Santos fans broke out at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match which their team lost to Argentina's Independiente, in Sao ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP

Venezuelan Omar Mujica, right, walks to Lima along the shoulder of the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelan migrants after crossing the border from Ecuador into Peru, near Tumbes, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Mujica, a car mechanic from Barquisimeto, said his car broke down before he started his trip, two weeks ago, and left it behind, unable to sell it. The U.N. estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves plummets into an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression. less Venezuelan Omar Mujica, right, walks to Lima along the shoulder of the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelan migrants after crossing the border from Ecuador into Peru, near Tumbes, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 26, ... more Photo: Martin Mejia, AP

A police officer shows the press a baby freshwater frog, which is native to Lake Titicaca, at the police station after it was recovered from a vendor's street market stall in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The Telmatobius culeus, which is in danger of extinction, will be returned to its natural habitat, according to police. less A police officer shows the press a baby freshwater frog, which is native to Lake Titicaca, at the police station after it was recovered from a vendor's street market stall in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP



















This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

The perhaps oldest living person was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in the mountains. Julia Flores Colque has witnessed two world wars and revolutions in her native Bolivia.

In Honduras, women sprinkled holy water, prayed and scrubbed blood away at the site where a family member was murdered in an alleyway in the capital, Tegucigalpa.

The Pacaya volcano spewed lava in Guatemala, where its activity has slightly increased in recent days. No damage has been reported.

Mexico's Fine Arts Institute brought classically trained singers to brighten the days of shoppers and workers at the city's markets, with renditions from world-famous operas. An ancient Maya pictographic text made between 1021 and 1154 A.D. is the oldest known pre-Hispanic text and will now be known as the "Mexico Maya Codex."

In Chile, an actress in costume gave tourists a tour of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega met with supporters amid the release of a U.N. report calling on his government to halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for much of the killings and arbitrary detentions. Ortega dismissed the report as baseless.

Argentina's peso plunged to a record low after its Central Bank increased its benchmark interest rate to 60 percent.

Chile's Colo Colo soccer team celebrated making it to the next round of Copa Libertadores after defeating Brazil's Corinthians. In Sao Paulo, police ordered fans of Brazil's Santos soccer team to leave the bleachers after they started fighting among themselves when their team lost to Argentina's Independiente.

In Colombia, an anti-corruption referendum drew millions to the polls but fell just short of a required participation threshold to push forward measures aimed at improving transparency and stiffening penalties for white-collar criminals.

A police officer in Bolivia showed the media a baby freshwater frog that is native to Lake Titicaca after it was recovered from a vendor's street market stall in the capital. In Paraguay, Bolivians living there held a procession in honor of Our Lady of Urkupina.

Venezuelan migrant Omar Mujica walked to Lima, Peru along the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelans after crossing the border from Ecuador into Peru. The U.N. estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves plummets into an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression.

Curated by photojournalist Eduardo Verdugo based in Mexico City. Follow Eduardo Verdugo on Twitter

