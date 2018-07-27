AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

In Honduras, Adalicia Montecinos was finally reunited with her year-old son Johan, who had been detained at the Arizona border and became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating detained immigrants from their children.

An admirer of former Brazilian military officer Jair Bolsonaro wore a Donald Trump mask to show support for the politician as he announced his candidacy for October's presidential election.

Brazilian officials released video of an uncontacted indigenous man, whose name and home group are unknown but who apparently has lived alone in the Amazon for 22 years.

A mom-and-pop circus performed on the outskirts of Lima, one of about a hundred small Peruvian circuses managing to eke out livings in an age of internet videos and cellphones.

In Cuba, an ocean-goer balanced a cigarette in one hand and his pet dog on his shoulders. Haitian fisherman Ceanic Dieu repaired his net while lamenting that the sea doesn't provide as many fish as it used to. A vendor at the Witches' Market drank coffee at her shop in La Paz, Bolivia.

Ecuadoreans with missing relatives protested to demand answers from the government, while Argentines demonstrated against the International Monetary Fund. Pro-choice activists in Argentina supported legislation to legalize abortions by wearing "Handmaid's Tale" costumes.

Sandra Ramirez, a former leader of Colombia's demobilized FARC rebel movement, visited a beauty salon before taking up one of the 10 Congress seats guaranteed to former guerrillas.

In Nicaragua, Leyling Chavarria was buried after being killed when police and pro-government civilians attacked a roadblock set up by protesters demanding that President Daniel Ortega leave office.

___

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch .

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers