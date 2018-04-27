AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean













































Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 In this April 21, 2018 photo, an inflatable tunnel is illuminated blue before Cruz Azul players go to the field for their Mexico league soccer match with Morelia, at Cruz Azul Stadium in Mexico City. This is the last match Cruz Azul will play at their home stadium, inaugurated in 1946, before it is demolished to make way for a shopping center. less In this April 21, 2018 photo, an inflatable tunnel is illuminated blue before Cruz Azul players go to the field for their Mexico league soccer match with Morelia, at Cruz Azul Stadium in Mexico City. This is ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Image 2 of 12 In this April 24, 2018 photo, students protest the murder of three film students who have become emblematic of Mexico's missing, in Mexico City. Prosecutors said the three were abducted by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by the rival Nueva Plaza gang. The students were using the residence on the outskirts of Guadalajara because it belonged to one of their aunts. less In this April 24, 2018 photo, students protest the murder of three film students who have become emblematic of Mexico's missing, in Mexico City. Prosecutors said the three were abducted by the Jalisco New ... more Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP Image 3 of 12 In this April 25, 2018 photo, Central American mothers and children who are traveling with a caravan of migrants, wait to figure out their night's accommodations at a shelter after arriving to Tijuana, Mexico. The caravan of mainly Central American migrants are planning to request asylum, either in the United States or Mexico. less In this April 25, 2018 photo, Central American mothers and children who are traveling with a caravan of migrants, wait to figure out their night's accommodations at a shelter after arriving to Tijuana, Mexico. ... more Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP Image 4 of 12 In this April 25, 2018 photo, a Pataxo indigenous man smokes a traditional pipe during a protest against the government's decision to not recognize the demarcation of indigenous lands in Raposa Serra do Sol, Roraima state, at a protest in Brasilia, Brazil. Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights. less In this April 25, 2018 photo, a Pataxo indigenous man smokes a traditional pipe during a protest against the government's decision to not recognize the demarcation of indigenous lands in Raposa Serra do Sol, ... more Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP Image 5 of 12 In this April 20, 2018 photo, a Nicaraguan police officer aims his weapon at protesting students during a third day of violent clashes in Managua, Nicaragua. The clashes, pitting protesters opposed to social security reforms against riot police and pro-government groups, have rocked the capital, and a half-dozen other cities, killing 63 people according to a non-governmental rights group. less In this April 20, 2018 photo, a Nicaraguan police officer aims his weapon at protesting students during a third day of violent clashes in Managua, Nicaragua. The clashes, pitting protesters opposed to social ... more Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP Image 6 of 12 In this April 25, 2018 photo, Miguel Hernandez of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, runs into Santiago Vergini of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In this April 25, 2018 photo, Miguel Hernandez of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, runs into Santiago Vergini of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Gustavo Garello, AP Image 7 of 12 In this April 24, 2018 photo, a woman balances a bottle of water on her head as she performs a traditional dance during a gathering by supporters of presidential candidate Efrain Alegre, who lost the election, to protest what they believe was electoral fraud in recent general elections, outside the Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice, a court that manages election cases, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Alegre declined to concede, saying he would wait for the final count, though electoral officials said there were not enough ballots left to be counted to change the result. The new president, Mario Abdo Benitez of the governing Colorado Party, begins a five-year term Aug. 15. less In this April 24, 2018 photo, a woman balances a bottle of water on her head as she performs a traditional dance during a gathering by supporters of presidential candidate Efrain Alegre, who lost the election, ... more Photo: Jorge Saenz, AP Image 8 of 12 In this April 25, 2018 photo, a model wears a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In this April 25, 2018 photo, a model wears a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Andre Penner, AP Image 9 of 12 In this April 21, 2018, a motorist sits at a traffic light with two toy poodles on his motorcycle in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In this April 21, 2018, a motorist sits at a traffic light with two toy poodles on his motorcycle in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Victor R. Caivano, AP Image 10 of 12 In this April 20, 2018 photo, riot police tend to a fellow officer who was wounded in the leg after a homemade mortar fired by protesters struck her, in Managua, Nicaragua. The clashes, pitting protesters opposed to social security reforms against riot police and pro-government groups, have rocked the capital, and a half-dozen other cities, killing 63 people according to a non-governmental rights group. less In this April 20, 2018 photo, riot police tend to a fellow officer who was wounded in the leg after a homemade mortar fired by protesters struck her, in Managua, Nicaragua. The clashes, pitting protesters ... more Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP Image 11 of 12 In this April 24, 2018 photo, Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil's Santos celebrates his goal against Argentina's Estudiantes during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Santos, Brazil. In this April 24, 2018 photo, Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil's Santos celebrates his goal against Argentina's Estudiantes during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Nelson Antoine, AP Image 12 of 12 In this April 24, 2018 photo, a woman walks along Pereferica Avenue, past a street stall of popcorn, known as "pipocas," backdropped by the snow-capped Illimani Mountain, at sunset in La Paz, Bolivia. Illimani is part of the Cordillera Real in the Andes of South America. less In this April 24, 2018 photo, a woman walks along Pereferica Avenue, past a street stall of popcorn, known as "pipocas," backdropped by the snow-capped Illimani Mountain, at sunset in La Paz, Bolivia. Illimani ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Mexican soccer team Cruz Azul played a final game at their home stadium before it was demolished to make way for a shopping center. Elsewhere In Mexico, students protested the murder of three film students who prosecutors say were abducted by a drug cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by the gang, while others say they were using one of their aunt's homes. Central American migrants continued their caravan north with some requesting asylum in Mexico and others planning to do so after crossing into the U.S.

Brazil's indigenous set up a camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations to lobby the government to protect their rights. Sao Paolo held its annual Fashion Week.

Clashes in Nicaragua pitted protesters opposed to social security reforms against riot police and pro-government groups, rocking the capital and a half-dozen other cities over the last week. A non-governmental rights group said 63 people were killed.

A woman in Paraguay protested election results with a traditional dance involving a bottle of water on her head, outside a court that manages election cases.

Two toy poodles got the front seat on their owner's motorcycle in Buenos Aires.

Curated by photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela. Twitter: @CubillosAriana

