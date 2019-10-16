9 dead as Guineans protest president's bid to extend power

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A doctor in Guinea says at least nine people have been killed in three days of protests against the president's bid to extend his time in power.

Dr. Diallo Mamadou Bella said Wednesday that some of the bullet wounds indicate people were shot at close range. He said hospitals are overwhelmed with more than 70 people with gunshot wounds.

Bella is volunteering to treat wounded protesters in the capital, Conakry.

President Alpha Conde's mandate ends in December 2020 but he seeks a referendum to allow a third term in the West African nation.

Also Wednesday the leader of the coalition that called for the protests faces a hearing after his arrest last week. He's in court along with five others with the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution.