8 killed during police anti-crime operation in Rio slum

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian officials say an anti-crime operation by police resulted in eight people being killed in Rio de Janeiro's Mare shantytown.

The civil police say there is no information yet on the identities of those killed Monday. Authorities also have not given any details on what happened.

Police killings in Rio hit a record high in the first three months of 2019. Official statistics say police killed 434 people January through March, which was an 18% increase from 368 killed during the same period last year.

Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Wilson Witzel took office in January after campaigning on a promise to implement shoot-to-kill policing tactics. On Saturday, Witzel posted a video of himself in a helicopter flying with police officers aiming rifles at residential areas below.