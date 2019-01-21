8 drown when boat capsizes in river in southern India

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Police say at least eight people drowned when their boat capsized in a river in southern India as they were returning home from a village fair on a nearby island.

Police officer Patil Vinayak says 18 people have been rescued from the river in Dharwad area in Karnataka state. He said police were trying to determine how many people were still missing.

The officer said the villagers were returning to their island homes when the boat sank on Monday. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The region is about 435 kilometers (270 miles) northwest of Bangalore, the state capital.

Such accidents are common in India, where many boats are overcrowded and operate without safety equipment.