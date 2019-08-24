75 years later, US World War II veterans say: Never forget

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 1944 file photo, U.S. soldiers of Pennsylvania's 28th Infantry Division march along the Champs Elysees, the Arc de Triomphe in the background, four days after the liberation of Paris, France. The fighting for the liberation of Paris took place from August 19 to August 25, 1944.

PARIS (AP) — Seventy-five years ago, they helped free Europe from the Nazis. This weekend, U.S. World War II veterans are back in Paris to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the French capital.

Now in their 90s, these men aren't afraid to cry about what they saw in wartime. And they want everyone to remember what happened, so that it doesn't happen again.

Harold Angle says "all the veterans of World War II, I think we saved the world." Harold Radish described the liberation of Paris as a sign that "the world was gonna get a little better."

The veterans recounted their experiences to The Associated Press in Paris before ceremonies Saturday and Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the military operation that ended Nazi occupation of the French capital.