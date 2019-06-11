65 Rohingya Muslims found shipwrecked in southern Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say they have discovered 65 ethnic Rohingya Muslim refugees who were shipwrecked and stranded in southern Thailand.

The chief of Tarutao National Marine Park, Kanjanapan Kamhaeng, said a boat carrying the Rohingya was discovered Tuesday morning after several Thai and Myanmar citizens told park officials their ship had crashed onto rocks. They initially denied they were transporting Rohingya refugees.

Kanjanapan said the boat was found on a rocky shore and a preliminary check showed it was carrying 65 Rohingya and several Thai and Myanmar citizens who were believed to be operating the ship.

Kanjanapan said the group is now under the custody of the Thai navy.

Attacks by Myanmar's army in 2017 caused more than 700,000 Rohingya villagers to flee to Bangladesh and elsewhere for safety.