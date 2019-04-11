4 dead, 2 missing in China aluminum ore train derailment

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say four people are dead and two more missing after a train carrying aluminum ore derailed in a central province, the latest in a series of industrial accidents to strike the country.

The city government of Gongy in Henan province said the train crashed into a village home after jumping the tracks around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The 25-car train is owned by a subsidiary of Aluminum Corporation of China and ran on a 22-kilometer (14-mile) track built in the 1950s specially for transporting ore. TV footage showed tangled cars from the train spread across a forested area.

China experiences frequent industrial accidents despite orders from the central government to improve safety or face prosecution.

In March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant.