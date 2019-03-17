4.5-magnitude quake strikes Greek island; no damage reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek geological experts say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 has hit the western island of Zakynthos, but no damage has been reported.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported that the temblor struck at 1:49 p.m. (1149 GMT) Sunday. The epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of Zakynthos and the depth was 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles).

Greece lies in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors of this magnitude are frequent. Zakynthos was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake last Oct. 26, followed by dozens of aftershocks of at least 4.0-magnitude.