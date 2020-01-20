3 killed when stand collapses in Ethiopian Epiphany ceremony

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A hospital source in Ethiopia's city of Gondar confirms that at least three people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the colorful Epiphany celebration Monday collapsed.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said more than a dozen other people were injured.

The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the northern city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

The Ethiopian News Agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the celebration in Gondar.

Regional officials were not immediately available to comment.