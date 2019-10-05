3-country talks on Nile waters wrap up without agreement

CAIRO (AP) — Irrigation ministers from three key Nile Basin countries have wrapped up a two-day meeting in Sudan's capital without agreeing on differences over Ethiopia's soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam.

Sudan Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas told reporters in Khartoum on Saturday that "achievements" were made but there are "differences" on filling the giant reservoir and operating rules of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. He says Ethiopia proposed four to seven years to fill the reservoir, without elaborating.

Abbas said the three countries will continue consultations without offering a time frame.

Egypt said in a statement after the meeting that talks have stalemated and called for international mediation.

Egypt fears the dam could reduce its share of the Nile River, which serves as a lifeline for the country's 100 million people.