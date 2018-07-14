https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/2-blasts-gunfire-heard-near-Somalia-s-13074807.php
2 blasts, gunfire heard near Somalia's presidential palace
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two large explosions followed by gunfire have been heard near the presidential palace in Somalia's capital.
The blasts come a week after a similar attack on the interior ministry compound in Mogadishu killed at least nine people.
The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group, an arm of al-Qaida, often targets high-profile places in the capital and claimed responsibility for the attack a week ago.
The threat from what has become the deadliest Islamic extremist group in sub-Saharan Africa has hurt efforts to strengthen Somalia's fragile government and stabilize the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.
View Comments