2 Japanese teenagers found drowned in Australian lake

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Japanese teenagers have been found dead in Australia's Lake McKenzie after being reported missing from a school tour.

The boys' bodies were discovered by police divers on Saturday morning.

Inspector Tony Clowes of the Queensland Police said authorities will be interviewing witnesses to determine what happened at the popular tourist destination, described by the mayor as a calm lake in the middle of an island.

Clowes says he did not know if the 16-year-olds could swim.