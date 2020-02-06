12 Israeli troops injured in Jerusalem; Palestinian killed

FILE - This July 9, 2004 file photo shows the golden shrine of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old city can be seen behind a section made of concrete walls of the controversial separation barrier Israel is building in the village of Abu Dis in the outskirts of Jerusalem. In the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, Egyptian forces took control of the Gaza Strip and Jordan took over the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israel captured the territories when it launched a surprise attack in 1967 at a time of soaring tensions with its hostile Arab neighbors. less FILE - This July 9, 2004 file photo shows the golden shrine of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old city can be seen behind a section made of concrete walls of the controversial separation barrier Israel is ... more Photo: ENRIC MARTI, AP Photo: ENRIC MARTI, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 12 Israeli troops injured in Jerusalem; Palestinian killed 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of soldiers early on Thursday, wounding 12 before fleeing the scene, the Israeli military said. In the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said one of the 12 injured in Jerusalem was seriously hurt, the others were lightly injured. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident was being treated as a “terror attack.” He said Israeli forces were searching for the assailant.

Palestinian hospital officials said the 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin. Six others were wounded in the confrontation. That death came just hours after Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during clashes with demonstrators elsewhere in the West Bank on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said it was carrying out the demolition of a home belonging to a militant that carried out a deadly attack. It said that during the operation, explosive devices were fired at the troops and they responded with "riot dispersal means," usually tear gas and stun grenades. The military added that the incident was being looked into.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel struck Hamas militant targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israeli communities the previous night.

The fresh Israeli-Palestinian violence comes days after President Donald Trump unveiled his much-anticipated peace plan, which was seen to largely favor Israeli positions and sparked calls in Israel for the annexation of land the Palestinians want as part of a future state.

The Israeli military said the group of soldiers was struck when the motorist drove into them as they walked near a popular dining and entertainment area of Jerusalem as part of a “military activity.” The military said 12 soldiers were injured in total and the discrepancy with the police figure was not immediately clear.