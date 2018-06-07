https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/13-US-soldiers-injured-in-road-accident-in-12974896.php
13 US soldiers injured in road accident in Lithuania
Updated 7:41 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian officials say 13 U.S. soldiers have suffered minor injuries in a road accident as four armored vehicles collided during a military exercise in the Baltic country.
The Defense Ministry says the U.S. Stryker armored vehicles were en route to a drill site in Prienai district, central Lithuania, when Thursday's crash took place.
It added the injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital for examinations. No civilians were involved but a road at the site has remained closed, according to the ministry.
The drill is part of a major U.S.-led military exercise Saber Strike that kicked off in NATO's eastern flank in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Sunday with 18,000 soldiers from 19 nations.
