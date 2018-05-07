Photo: Pool
George Zimmerman, shown during his 2013 trial, faces arraignment on May 30, accused of stalking a private investigator working for a documentary film director. 
George Zimmerman, shown during his 2013 trial, faces arraignment on May 30, accused of stalking a private investigator working for a documentary film director. 
Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, fatally shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges.

Scroll through to see other cases of Zimmerman in the news and the fallout from his 2013 acquittal.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, fatally shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges.

Since George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the death of Trayvon Martin, he has remained in the news.
This combo image made from file photos shows Trayvon Martin, left, and George Zimmerman. On February 26, 2012, Zimmerman fatally shot Martin.
George Zimmerman smiles after a not guilty verdict was handed down in his trial at the Seminole County Courthouse, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Sanford, Fla.
George Zimmerman is stopped by police on July 28, 2013 in Forney, TX for speeding. Zimmerman informs the officer he has a handgun in his glove compartment. He is let off with a warning.
Shellie Zimmerman, George Zimmerman's wife, pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of perjury for lying about the couples finances during the George's bond hearing when she told a judge the couple had limited funds during a hearing that resulted in her husband being released on $150,000 bond. She was released on $1,000 bond.
George Zimmerman is pulled over again for speeding on Sept. 3, 2013 in Lake Mary, FL. He received a $256 ticket.
On Sept. 9, 2013, is taken into custody following an alleged domestic dispute with his wife. Shellie Zimmerman called police and said he was threatening her and her father. 
On Nov. 18, 2013 George Zimmerman is charged with aggravated assault as a result of a fight with his girlfriend. Prosecutors later announced that they will not file domestic violence charges against Zimmerman.
Led by activist Quanell X nearly 1,000 people protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin ih the River Oaks community on the corner of W. Gray and Shepherd Streets Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
A police officer attempts to help a woman who got her hand caught in the harness of a horse as nearly 1,000 people protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in the River Oaks community on the corner of W. Gray and Shepherd Streets Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Activist Quanell X and others are pushed back by police and told to get onto the sidewalk as nearly 1,000 people protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in the River Oaks community on the corner of W. Gray and Shepherd Streets Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Protesters and police were in River Oaks on Sunday in response to the George Zimmerman verdict.

A protestors holds sign as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Led by activist Quanell X nearly 1,000 people protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin ih the River Oaks community on the corner of W. Gray and Shepherd Streets Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Protesters and police were in River Oaks on Sunday in response to the George Zimmerman verdict.

Protestors hold signs up as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Houston community activist Quanell X lead group marcher holds a sign as protestors from the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group hold a counter demonstration to a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Houston community activist Quanell X lead group marcher carries a sign as protestors from the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group hold a counter demonstration to a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Houston community activist Quanell X lead group marchers wait at an intersection as protestors from the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group hold a counter demonstration to a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Houston community activist Quanell X lead group marchers are held back by Houston Police officers as protestors from the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Houston community activist Quanell X lead group marchers are held back by Houston Police officers as protestors from the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Cameron Belcher plays a mandolin as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Nolan Fox holds a sign United States flag as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Matthew Bowman holds a sign up as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
A protestor holds a sign up as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Kenneth Joslin holds a sign up as the G. Zimmerman River Oaks Stand Your Ground group holds a counter demonstration to Houston community activist Quanell X lead group march a march in the River Oaks community to protest a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Crista Clark shows her support as nearly 1,000 people protested in the River Oaks community protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Nearly 1,000 people protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin ih the River Oaks community on the corner of W. Gray and Shepherd Streets Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Victoria Alexander shows her support as nearly 1,000 people proteated in the River Oaks community protested against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
The National Black United Front.

Protestors hold up signs at the River Oaks protest.

Nearly 1,000 protestors gathered on Del Monte Dr. in the River Oaks community to protest against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
Nearly 1,000 protestors gathered on Del Monte Dr. in the River Oaks community to protest against a Florida jury's acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin Sunday, July 21, 2013, in Houston. less
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, George Zimmerman looks at the jury as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. Authorities say Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker. Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30, 2018 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) less
Photo: Red Huber, AP

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say George Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker.

Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.

George Zimmerman is back in court, 5 years after he was acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December.

The records don't list an attorney for Zimmerman.

Zimmerman identifies himself as Hispanic. The former neighborhood watch volunteer fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges. Martin was black.