Young humpback whale beaches itself in Alaska for third time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A young humpback whale has beached itself for a third time in Alaska.

The whale on Sunday and Monday twice become stranded along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage, KTUU-TV reported . The second time, the whale was just south of Girdwood, a ski resort community at the southern boundary of Anchorage. It freed itself Monday night.

By Monday morning, however, the whale was again beached a few miles south of its previous stranding, said Verena Gill of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Cook Inlet beluga whale recovery coordinator.

Crews planned to mobilize Tuesday to try to assist the whale, Gill said.

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and is likely and unfamiliar with the area, Gill said.

Observers have seen a larger whale in the area that could be its mother, Gill said.

Agency officials hope the whale will make its way north and out of Turnagain Arm.

Turnagain Arm is known for having some of the highest tides in the world but mud on the tidal flats is extremely dangerous.

Silt particles are laid down in a loosely oriented pattern by waters that carry them into the inlet, according to the Alaska Public Information Centers. When disturbed by feet, the particles resettle into a more tightly packed arrangement, making extraction much more difficult with the potential of trapping people who venture onto them.

Signs along the arm warn people to stay off the mud to avoid being trapped and drowned by the incoming tide.

Girdwood Fire Department and Whittier Police assisted on the scene, NOAA Fisheries Alaska Region spokeswoman Julie Speegle said.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com