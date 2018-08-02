Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
Cal Fire Division Chief Mark Higgins directs helicopters dropping water as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Cal Fire Division Chief Mark Higgins directs helicopters dropping water as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
With fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
With fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
An animal scrambles while flames consume structures as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
An animal scrambles while flames consume structures as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
An outbuilding burns on Dessie Drive as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
An outbuilding burns on Dessie Drive as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
A woman, who declined to give her name, evacuates from Lakeport, Calif., as the River Fire approaches, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
A woman, who declined to give her name, evacuates from Lakeport, Calif., as the River Fire approaches, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP