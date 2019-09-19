Wife of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn dies at age 80

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emily Clyburn, the wife of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, has died.

The South Carolina Democrat's office said Emily Clyburn had died in Columbia on Thursday. She was 80 years old.

The Clyburns met while both were students at South Carolina State University and had been married for nearly six decades. Clyburn's office said her homegoing services would be held Monday at Morris Brown AMEC in Charleston.

Rep. Clyburn skipped several recent public events, at which officials sought prayers for his family and Emily Clyburn in his absence. Most recently, former State Sen. John Land stepped in for Clyburn as emcee of Monday's Galivants Ferry Stump, which drew four of the 20 Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination.