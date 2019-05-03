Video shows newborn baby being dropped at Arizona hospital

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple is accusing a hospital of negligence after their newborn daughter was dropped after delivery.

Monique and Derrick Rodgers, who live in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, told TV stations they posted video from the Feb. 14 incident on Facebook this week out of frustration.

The 12-second clip shows their premature daughter slipping out of a worker's hands, falling less than a foot and landing on a table.

As of Friday, it had garnered more than a million views.

The couple says the hospital has not apologized and they want to know if the baby's fall is the cause of a small head injury revealed in an ultrasound.

The Rodgers did not respond Friday to messages and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Chandler Regional Medical Center said in a statement that it cannot comment but patient safety is always a top concern.