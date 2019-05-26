Victim killed by shark in Hawaii was California man, 65

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say the man killed by a shark in Hawaii this weekend was a 65-year-old resident of California.

Shark warning signs are posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died.

Witness Allison Keller tells Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers brought him to shore Saturday.

Keller says the victim was missing his left leg from the knee down and skin was torn from his wrist.

Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement confirmed the man's age but did not release his name. Officials didn't say where in California he was from.

The man's family told rescuers he had gone swimming in the area.

The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii was in 2015, when a snorkeler off Maui was killed.