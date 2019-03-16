Vermont state trooper revived after apparent drug exposure

LEICESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont State Police trooper who collapsed after apparently being exposed to an opioid-like drug during a traffic stop was revived by fellow troopers who administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.

Acting Sgt. Brett Flansburg stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Leicester late Friday.

Flansburg searched the car after a passenger admitted swallowing a small bag of cocaine. He collected a small quantity of heroin, an empty plastic baggie and a syringe. The passenger was taken into custody by other troopers.

Flansburg began to feel ill and he collapsed in the parking lot of the New Haven barracks. Other troopers administered two doses of Narcan. He received a third dose on the way to the hospital.

Flansburg was later released from the hospital.