US seeks sanctions on North Korea banker and 3 entities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is asking the Security Council to add a North Korean bank executive based in Moscow and two North Korean companies and a bank to the U.N. sanctions blacklist.

The Netherlands, which chairs the North Korea sanctions committee, sent a letter Friday giving council members until 3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10 to raise objections.

Documents sent to council members and obtained by the Associated Press say the U.S. wants Ri Jong Won, the Foreign Trade Bank deputy representative in Moscow and an official of the North Korean government to be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.

The U.S. is also seeking to impose an asset freeze on the Korea Ungum Corporation, Dandong Zhongsheng Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., and Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank.