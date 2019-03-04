US judge, lawyers sorry for 1980s Confederate flag photos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge and two lawyers in North Carolina have apologized for posing with Confederate flags in college yearbook photos in the 1980s.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports U.S. District Court Judge Frank Whitney appeared in a 1982 Wake Forest University yearbook photo with the Kappa Alpha fraternity in front of the Confederate flag, while Murray C. "Tripp" Greason III and J. McLain Wallace Jr. appeared in a 1984 Confederate flag photo with the same fraternity.

All three expressed regret about the photos.

The apologies follow one late last month by Wake Forest Dean of Admissions Martha Allman, who appeared in the same photo as Whitney.

National Kappa Alpha spokesman Jesse Lyons says the fraternity banned Confederate flag displays in 2001, and further restricted Civil War themes in 2010 and 2016.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com