US Navy revives 2nd Fleet as Russians patrol North Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has formally re-established its 2nd Fleet at a ceremony aboard an aircraft carrier in Norfolk, Virginia.

Friday's event officially intensified the military's focus on the North Atlantic where Russian ships and submarines operate with a frequency not seen in 25 years.

The change is mostly organizational. It revives a command that's dedicated to overseeing American warships as they deploy between the U.S. East Coast and the Barents Sea off of Norway and Russia.

The revived fleet also reflects a broader change in U.S. military strategy. The nation's primary concern is shifting from terrorism in the Middle East to America's growing competition with Russia and China.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, said the Navy is "not looking for a fight" but trying to prevent one.