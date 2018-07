US Naval Academy: New hair rules don't apply to midshipmen













ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Navy rule change that lets servicewomen wear ponytails and other longer hairstyles won't apply to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Capital reports that academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney said the updated policy does not include midshipmen at this time. McKinney says the academy "will look at the policy and discuss how the regulations for midshipmen will change moving forward."

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said the new policy was announced last week makes the Navy more inclusive. Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

