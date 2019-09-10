UN envoy: It's 'imperative' to start Afghan-Taliban talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan says it's "imperative" that direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban start quickly and is urging the militant Islamist group to retract its threat to disrupt the upcoming presidential election.

Tadamichi Yamamoto told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the events of recent days and weeks "have shown, more than ever, the urgency of finding a political settlement to the long Afghan conflict."

He spoke three days after President Donald Trump abruptly halted U.S.-Taliban talks, citing an upsurge in attacks by the insurgent group.

Yamamoto said opportunities for peace created over the past year "created hope, but also fear for many," and made clear that the conflict can only be resolved by direct talks involving "the whole spectrum of Afghan society."